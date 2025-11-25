Ahead of the Christmas season, City of Casey will be expanding its available festive events, ranging from choir singing, Christmas decorations competition, to Christmas markets at Bunjil Place. Already, festive bows and wreaths have been put up along High Street in Berwick and Cranbourne to…
City of Casey prepares for a season of festivities
Cranbourne, Hastings SES team up for heritage train rescue drill
Cranbourne SES volunteers joined Hastings SES for an emergency training exercise on the heritage rail line at Moorooduc.…