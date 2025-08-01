Home » Refuse to let despair have the final word

Refuse to let despair have the final word

In Judaism, hope is not simply a fleeting emotion or a gentle wish for better times. Rather, it is something far deeper: a discipline of the spirit, almost a sacred obligation. The Hebrew word tikvah, which means hope, is rooted in the idea of connection…

Read more

  • Mental health and homelessness

    Mental health and homelessness

    The Southeast Homelessness and Housing Alliance was officially launched on Thursday, 31 July, as panellists shared their personal experiences of homelessness, mental health, housing and…