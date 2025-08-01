In Judaism, hope is not simply a fleeting emotion or a gentle wish for better times. Rather, it is something far deeper: a discipline of the spirit, almost a sacred obligation. The Hebrew word tikvah, which means hope, is rooted in the idea of connection…
Refuse to let despair have the final word
-
Mental health and homelessness
The Southeast Homelessness and Housing Alliance was officially launched on Thursday, 31 July, as panellists shared their personal experiences of homelessness, mental health, housing and…