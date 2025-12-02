It was a busy Saturday afternoon at Bunjil Place as locals, families and visitors gathered for the Christmas market. Despite the gloomy weather, many came along to enjoy the diverse range of food trucks, activities and live music. There were up to 60 stalls selling…
Festive afternoon at Bunjil Christmas market
A man assaulted at Keysborough College
Keysborough Secondary College was forced into shutdown after a male was assaulted at the school. Police swarmed the school following an assault today around school…