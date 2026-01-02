A $1.2 million Construction to improve Eddie Baron Reserve in Berwick has officially begun. The transformation will deliver a range of new and improved facilities including an upgraded multi-use court, a new pump track, a playzone for several age groups and new social facilities such…
$1.2 million renovations at Berwick reserve
Digital Editions
-
Celebrate International Women’s Day at Cardinia Cultural Centre
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 320515 The Cardinia Cultural Centre will come alive with storytelling to honour the women who shape and strengthen the…