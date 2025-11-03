It was a spooky evening at the Old Cheese Factory in Berwick last Friday night as more than 3500 people gathered for the annual Halloween celebration. The historic site was transformed into a mysterious adventure playground, where families enjoyed a range of themed activities. From…
Spooky night at Old Cheese Factory
-
Judy Nunn to visit Bunjil Place Library
Renowned Australian author Judy Nunn will visit Bunjil Place Library on the night of Monday 10 November, as part of her nationwide tour for her…