VIEW hits 40 in style

Dandenong VIEW Club members got “all shook up” with an Elvis tribute performance and dinner as they marked their club’s 40th anniversary. More than 50 members and guests celebrated with lavish cake at Dandenong RSL on Tuesday 3 March, before the rollicking live show. President…

    Calls to relieve ATO’s ‘unaffordable’ interest charges

    A South East community-support agency has welcomed a call for the Australian Taxation Office to relieve the steep interest charged on tax debts. South East Community Links has supported clients…

    Super councils? Ex-mayors weigh in on renewed merger question

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 367614 Discussion has emerged around amalgamating local government into “super councils”, with proponents citing financial strain and economies of scale, while a former local…

    Final putt at Cranbourne Golf Course

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 536809 After 70 years as a respected and much-loved part of Victoria’s sporting and community landscape, Cranbourne Golf Course closed following its final day…

    Search for missing man Chris continues

    The police continue the search for missing man Chris, who is known to frequent Cranbourne areas. Chris was last seen leaving an address on Hope Way, Tarneit, on Monday 24…

    $1.2 million renovations at Berwick reserve

    A $1.2 million Construction to improve Eddie Baron Reserve in Berwick has officially begun. The transformation will deliver a range of new and improved facilities including an upgraded multi-use court,…

    Pakenham/Kooweerup crowned Under-18 Champions

    Pakenham/Kooweerup showed pure grit and saluted to take home the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) Under-18s premiership over Beaconsfield last Wednesday. Both teams were formidable all season, coming into the…

    It’s no joke…finals are here

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537203 Have you heard the one about the Canadian, the Englishman and the talented 16-year-old who created history at his home cricket club on…

    Panthers at a crossroads

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537214 The relegation battle will come down to the wire on the last day of the season as Devon Meadows has plenty of work…

    Classy Demons pile on 404

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537213 It was a day of familiar feats for Kooweerup as the Demons sent the ball to all parts of Clyde Recreation Reserve on…

    Cross realises AFL dream as Demons pick up Casey product

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 499252 Consistency, persistence and belief. Those three words have defined Paddy Cross’ journey to the top level after the livewire utility was officially picked…