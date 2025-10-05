Supernatural thriller film, ‘Sunny’s Mansion’ is set to premiere at the Drum Theatre on Sunday 19 October making its Dandenong creator’s childhood dream come true. Herman Perera’s drama script was banned by the Sri Lankan Government before he migrated, but he remained determined to chase…
A night of horror by Dandenong filmmaker
-
88yo man missing from Noble Park
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing man Vassilios. The 88-year-old was last seen in Noble Park on Saturday 4 October about…