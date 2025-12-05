Home » Beloved cricket event returning to Casey Fields
,

Beloved cricket event returning to Casey Fields

Melbourne Stars Family Day will be returning to Casey fields this December. Cricket lovers will be able to join in on the free event which will include a selfie and signing opportunity with the playing squad. It would also include interactive activations and roaming entertainment…

Read more

  • Bazaar traders oppose Market rent hike

    Bazaar traders oppose Market rent hike

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 513538 Dozens of Dandenong Market stallholders are petitioning against a seven per cent rental spike and for better working…