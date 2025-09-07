Basking in spring sunshine, Keysborough Community Hub was officially opened in front of a 1500-strong crowd on Saturday 6 September. The long-awaited $29.5 million multi-purpose facility at Villiers Road provides services and spaces for Greater Dandenong’s fastest-growing suburb. It features a library lounge with more…
Decade in the making: Keysy hub opens with fanfare
