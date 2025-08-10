Decades of dormant memories are being roused by a blazing mural tribute to the iconic Dandy Pig neon sign. Acclaimed artist Claudio Mantuano has portrayed the emblematic pig in a 75th-year commemorative artwork inside Dandenong Market. Prior to the project, he had been aware of…
Muralist dips lid to Dandy Pig
James Johnson just one visit away from darts perfection
James Johnson from Bullseyes produced one of the great legs of the Mountain Dart League season on Friday night – throwing two 180s in his…