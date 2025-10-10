Merinda Park Learning and Community Centre held Multicultural Family Day on Saturday 4 October. The event featured a traditional Welcome and Smoking Ceremony, followed by cultural performances and presentations that showcased the diversity of the community. Guests enjoyed a variety of activities, including free fairy…
Merinda Park celebrates Multicultural Family Day
-
Merinda Park celebrates Multicultural Family Day
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 502814 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 502814 Merinda Park Learning and Community Centre held Multicultural Family Day on…