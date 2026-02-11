A Casey-based Girl Guides group dedicated to empowering girls and young women has delivered a heartfelt show of support to local frontline volunteers. Narre Warren North Girl Guides recently visited the Narre Warren North Country Fire Authority (CFA) unit, coming together to donate bottled water…
A spot of kindness led by young local leaders
Local university launches new initiative to provide free professional attire for students
As cost of living increasingly becomes a barrier for many tertiary students, a local Casey university is taking matters into their own hands with their…