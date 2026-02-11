Home » A spot of kindness led by young local leaders
,

A spot of kindness led by young local leaders

A Casey-based Girl Guides group dedicated to empowering girls and young women has delivered a heartfelt show of support to local frontline volunteers. Narre Warren North Girl Guides recently visited the Narre Warren North Country Fire Authority (CFA) unit, coming together to donate bottled water…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News

  • New threatened species facility opens at Moonlit Sanctuary

    New threatened species facility opens at Moonlit Sanctuary

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531518 Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Conservation Park in Pearcedale officially unveiled its new purpose-built Aquatic Fauna Conservation Facility on Tuesday 10 February. Featuring precise environmental…

  • Former Casey Mayor diagnosed with MND

    Former Casey Mayor diagnosed with MND

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 182116 Ex two-time Casey Mayor and VFL footballer Geoff Ablett has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), prompting his family to launch a…

  • Bloodbath as the Bulls feel Springy sting

    Bloodbath as the Bulls feel Springy sting

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 519205 Springvale South completed an outright win over Dandenong West in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition over the weekend; set…

  • Buckley Ridges boosted by twin tons

    Buckley Ridges boosted by twin tons

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533004 It was a huge weekend of action in the DDCA, with two-day matches played across Saturday and Sunday, with several matches producing outright…

  • Tons and tumbles through the grades

    Tons and tumbles through the grades

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533000 B GRADE The top four looks locked and loaded with two rounds to go in CCCA B Grade after games went pretty much…