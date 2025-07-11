Dandenong is sprawling with art for 14 weeks as part of the HOME 25: Invisible Cities exhibition. Sixteen artists are showcasing the stories of refugee, asylum seeker, First Nations, and migrant artists in Dandenong’s streets, public spaces, galleries and theatres until 27 September. The multi-sensory…
HOME is where the art is
-
Q&A with Finn Cadman, MND Victoria’s young ambassador
1. What is your biggest accomplishment that you are most proud of? My biggest accomplishment is making my Glampa proud. Which is why I started…