Long-time Emerald resident and photographer, Paul Bianco is shining a spotlight on the power, presence, and contribution of older community members in his latest exhibition ‘Life in the Senior’s Lane’. The exhibition, which features a series of photographic portraits, nine individuals, five couples, and a…
Exhibition honours Hills seniors
-
Mini bombing spree and a decades-old murder mystery
To mark Dandenong Star Journal’s 160 years of publication, PHILIP SALAMA-WEST is taking a then-and-now look at the people, places and events that have formed…