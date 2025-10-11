Players got to try out an array of board games from around the world at Dandenong Library on Wednesday 8 October. Carrom and Chinese Checkers were among the entertainments as part of International Games Day. The event is part of a month of free and…
Game for new adventures
Door knocking campaign launches soon to help residents register their pets
From Friday 10 October, licensed Regi-Check ambassadors will be visiting households to educate pet owners on the importance and benefits of registering their pets. Trained and…