Casey invites local artists to transform public spaces with vibrant artworks
,

Casey invites local artists to transform public spaces with vibrant artworks

The City of Casey is inviting local creatives across all mediums to help produce public art around the community. Through Casey’s planning policy, the council allocates funding to “site-specific public art” and those who apply will join their artist database. Already, Casey has commissioned hundreds…

  AFL Vic recognising failure

    AFL Vic recognising failure

    AFL Victoria provided the following Media Release on Monday 10 November Following the recent announcement by AFL Barwon of its transition away from a Regional…