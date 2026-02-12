Local AFL fanatics are in for a treat, as Casey Fields will take centre stage when Melbourne takes on North Melbourne in a practice match bringing elite AFL action to the heart of the city. The match marks another milestone in the City of Casey’s…
Melbourne set to take on North Melbourne in Casey Fields practice match
Victoria Police granted special powers ahead of Israel president’s Melbourne visit
Victoria Police has been granted special powers ahead of a mass protest planned to coincide with a Israeli president’s visit to Melbourne today (12 February).…