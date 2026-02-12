Home » Passion for traditional theatre
Passion for traditional theatre

Khelaiya Production was born out of sheer love and passion for classical music and the theatre. Awarded for its outstanding contribution to the arts at the City of Greater Dandenong Australia Day ceremony, the community group has run for eight years and with 125 volunteers…

Read more

More News

    New homes fast-tracked in changing suburbs

    Residents’ right to have a say in proposed high-rises in Springvale and Noble Park may be curtailed, as part of the new train-and-tram activity zones. In these ‘core’ areas, a…

    Residents reel as Govt scales up suburbs

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 468071 Several years ago, Keysborough resident Gaye Guest fought against a City of Greater Dandenong plan for building heights of up to eight storeys…

    Victoria Parliament likely to pass landmark institutional abuse justice reforms

    A landmark retrospective bill to increase justice for victims and survivors of institutional abuse is expected to pass in Victoria’s Parliament next week with bipartisan support, following strong advocacy from…

    Noble Park backs bushfire recovery

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533795 Noble Park Community Centre raised precious funds to support those impacted by devastating bushfires in Victoria this summer. At a morning tea on…

    Passion for traditional theatre

    Khelaiya Production was born out of sheer love and passion for classical music and the theatre. Awarded for its outstanding contribution to the arts at the City of Greater Dandenong…