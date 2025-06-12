Home » Torah and Lactaid: A match made at Sinai

Torah and Lactaid: A match made at Sinai

It wasn’t quiet when the Jews received Torah at Sinai. Lightning flashed, thunder rolled, the shofar sounded, the mountain shook and divine words boomed from the mountain. It was an audio-visual spectacle of such magnitude that Hollywood still struggles to replicate it. Each year, around…

    Kay Morland is stepping up

    All members of Inner Wheel Australia are immensely proud of Kay Morland as she takes another significant step toward becoming President of International Inner Wheel.…