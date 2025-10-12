Home » Hundreds fill mosque for Seerah conference
,

Hundreds fill mosque for Seerah conference

A crowd of 1000 filled the Keysborough Turkish Islamic & Cultural Centre for the 5th Annual Seerah Conference (Mawlid) on 21 September. Hosted by the Zaylai Qadiri Tariqah, the conference honoured and reflected on the life and legacy of Prophet Muhammad. Leading Islamic figures, dignitaries…

Read more