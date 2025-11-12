The Sunday rain did not deter the celebrations at Casey’s African Food and Music Festival. Those who attended were able to revel in the live music with a musical performance utilising traditional Zimbabwean instruments including the Mbira and Hosho. Tariro Mavondo, a key member of…
Casey’s African food and music festival
-
Volunteer heroes cool in any crisis
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 507431 Greater Dandenong SES has never received more call-outs for help – and recruits have been never more needed.…