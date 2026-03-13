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God is with us and gives us hope

When things feel heavy, and we are afraid, angry or bewildered, God holds us close and travels with us. The New Testament of the Bible tells how Jesus went out of His way to go through Samaria and then subsequently spoke to a Samaritan women….

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