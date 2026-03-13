When things feel heavy, and we are afraid, angry or bewildered, God holds us close and travels with us. The New Testament of the Bible tells how Jesus went out of His way to go through Samaria and then subsequently spoke to a Samaritan women….
God is with us and gives us hope
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Casey Grammar opens Joan Reid Learning Centre
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528593 Casey Grammar School officially opened the Joan Reid Learning Centre this month. Chairman of the Board Malcolm Wells…