Under a blazing blue sky, thousands of revellers celebrated the Year of the Horse at the annual Springvale Lunar New Year festival. More than 80 stalls, an array of foods, rides, kids activities, firecrackers, performers such as Hung Hing Lion Dance and live music were…
Galloping into a New Year with style
Valentine’s speeding costs Cranbourne East man licence
Valentine’s Day has gone horribly wrong for a Cranbourne East man after he was clocked nearly 60km/h over the speed limit in Upper Beaconsfield. State…