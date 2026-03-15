Art is writ small at Greater Dandenong’s long-running 9 by 5 exhibition. A much-loved annual fixture, 157 artists from around Australia have submitted diminutive works – no larger than 9 x 5 inches. Their 225 paintings, photographs and mixed media works are on display at…
Size matters at 9 by 5 exhibition
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Holden’s heritage may be history, but the memories remain.
This year marks 100 years of General Motors Holden – which opened a large assembly plant off Princes Highway, Dandenong South in 1956. The 153-acre…