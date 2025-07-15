A giant 300-metre inflatable obstacle course dubbed the Monster is the highlight of an indoor fun festival at Caribbean Gardens, Scoresby. The inaugural South East Winter Festival includes a sideshow alley, rides, food trucks, market stalls and entertainers at day and night. The event runs…
Inflated fun for all
“Young Harry“ takes the helm at 99
The Rotary Club of Bunyip-Garfield has welcomed centenarian president affectionately known as “Young Harry.” Harry van den Broek was appointed president of the Rotary Club…