Bunjil Place will soon be home to a major retrospective showcase of the delicate, bold, and quietly powerful works of renowned Australian artist, Jennifer Mills. Titled, In the echo chamber, and set to open on 9 August, the exhibition brings together more than 100 pieces…
Jennifer Mills coming to Bunjil Place
“Young Harry“ takes the helm at 99
The Rotary Club of Bunyip-Garfield has welcomed centenarian president affectionately known as “Young Harry.” Harry van den Broek was appointed president of the Rotary Club…