The ‘Art of Nature’ exhibition at Hampton Park was a resounding success, drawing artists and art enthusiasts alike to celebrate creativity last Friday. Showcasing an impressive array of mediums, the VIP launch night featured paintings, quilts, sensory installations, and intricate wood carvings. It was also…
Successful nature-inspired art exhibition in Hampton Park
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Berwick auto shop drives change with event addressing automotive gender gap
It was an information-packed night at Berwick Auto Electrics and Mechanical last Wednesday, as the established automotive shop took the initiative to help address a…