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Successful nature-inspired art exhibition in Hampton Park

The ‘Art of Nature’ exhibition at Hampton Park was a resounding success, drawing artists and art enthusiasts alike to celebrate creativity last Friday. Showcasing an impressive array of mediums, the VIP launch night featured paintings, quilts, sensory installations, and intricate wood carvings. It was also…

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