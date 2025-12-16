Home » Friends of Wilson Botanic Park Berwick celebrate Annual General Meeting
,

Friends of Wilson Botanic Park Berwick celebrate Annual General Meeting

The Friends of Wilson Botanic Park Berwick (FOWBPB) held its Annual General meeting last Sunday on 7 December. The FOWBPB committee aims to safeguard the history as well as Wilson Botanic Park’s future through organising activities and events for its members; promoting preservation of the…

Read more