Successful launch of Berwick National Senior’s Social Branch

It was a successful launch of the National Seniors Australia (NSA) Berwick Social Branch on Tuesday, with many from the community attending to mark the event. Approximately 70 local residents gathered at The Berwick Springs Hotel to mark the official launch, highlighting strong demand for…

  • Brazen daylight robbery at Berwick Jewellers, man taken to hospital

    Berwick Jewellers on High street were the latest victim of daylight robbery, after a score of masked men stormed the business. Officers responded to reports of three masked males armed…

  • Akin’s day to remember

    The Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 match between Narre North and St Mary's was meant to be one of those games,…

  • Yabbies in pursuit of Cobras total to stay in hot finals race

    When the back is against the wall a response is needed. And Pakenham Upper/Toomuc’s back is pressed hard against the wall in a matchup with top of the table Merinda…

  • Masters get on the board

    PREMIER FIRSTS It was a Thursday night thriller that had everything — big hits, momentum swings and a finish that kept supporters on…

  • Who wants fourth spot?

    The ladder in the Warragul and District Cricket Association (WDCA) Division 1 competition could not be any closer as the fight for fourth…

  • Clyde up for the challenge

    A red-hot Rutter Park battle saw the two most in-form teams of the competition in Tooradin and Clyde go back-and-forth on day one…

  • Brazen daylight robbery at Berwick Jewellers

    Berwick Jewellers on High street were the latest victim of broadlight robbery, after a score of masked men stormed the business Officers responded to reports of three masked males armed…

  • Bakers in the box seat, HSD requiring wickets on day two

    Silverton would require a miracle to make finals, but that hasn't stopped the Bakers from posting a strong score on day one against…

  • Casey South Melbourne punches ticket to the postseason

    Casey South Melbourne (5/217) punched its ticket to the Victorian Premier Cricket (VPC) finals by knocking off Ringwood (199) in round 16 and…

  • Suspicious fire in Dandenong under investigation

    Victoria Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Dandenong. Fire Rescue Victoria responded to an incident on Robinson St in Dandenong, Monday evening…