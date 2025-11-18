Clyde Grammar has celebrated a major milestone announcing its inaugural school captains ahead of the school’s first Year 6 cohort in 2026. Jasmine and Rivan have been named as the school’s first official captains, chosen to lead Clyde Grammar. The appointment marks a significant moment…
Clyde Grammar announces its first ever school captains
-
Magpies embark on new era
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 495021 After just one season in the Southern netball competition Narre Warren has made the decision to move into…