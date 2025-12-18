Everyone loves a charcuterie board and Christmas entertaining is the perfect time to make one up. A simple yet effective way to add a bit more spirit to your charcuterie during Christmas is to make a charcuterie tree, or as I have nicknamed it charcute-tree!…
Make your own charcute-tree
-
LETTER TO EDITOR – Tunnels fire fears
Deep concerns publicly aired by Peter Marshall, secretary of United Firefighters Union Victoria (UFUV), over unreliable equipment to confront any future fire hazards in the…