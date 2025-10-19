Home-grown creativity was on proud display at the annual Noble Park Community Centre Art Show last weekend. This year marked 20 years of local art – including from local school students, aged care residents and all-abilities artists. This year, Sue Jarvis won the open section…
Dazzling displays at 20th art show
VAD amendments for compassion enter Parliament
New amendments to the national-first Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) laws have been introduced to State Parliament as part of a wider effort to give people…