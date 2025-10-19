Delirious dance sparked Diwali joy at Dandenong Market on Sunday 19 October. Photographer Rob Carew captured some of the packed program of performers for the Festival of Light. Show-stoppers from Noopur Arts Academy and Studio J performed classical Indian dance, while NB Dance Studio and…
Diwali lights up Market
-
VAD amendments for compassion enter Parliament
New amendments to the national-first Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) laws have been introduced to State Parliament as part of a wider effort to give people…