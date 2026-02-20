Home » Shine light in the darkness
Shine light in the darkness

May light shine through the darkness for each of us this year. As I reflect on the many meanings of light, I find that there are many positive meanings that come from this symbol for people of faith and no faith. To educators, philosophers, theologians,…

    $250m Cranbourne South Hindu temple referral pulled for redesign

    Plans for a proposed $250 million Hindu temple precinct in Cranbourne South’s green wedge have been put on hold after the applicant withdrew its Federal environmental referral, citing a redesign…

    Pride of Holden roars on

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 534613 Brett Crawley is a proud member of Holden’s loyal legion displaying their prize classic cars in Dandenong next month. The Narre Warren North…

    Clyde North safety breaches lead to $700k fine

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 166670 Construction works in Clyde North have been in the spotlight after roofing company Proform Roofing (Vic) Pty Ltd was fined $700,000 over multiple…

    Truck company fined for pellets spillage

    A major transport company, Toll Transport Pty Ltd, has been fined $4070 after its poorly loaded truck poured a blizzard of plastic pellets onto Keysborough streets. Hundreds of litres of…

    PM celebrates Ramadan Night Market

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has helped launch Dandenong’s Ramadan Night Market for its second year, marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. He was escorted down Thomas Street…