Basking in sunshine, about 200 celebrated a Pongal harvest festival in Harmony Square, Dandenong on Sunday 18 January. Victorian Tamil Cultural Association staged the 32nd annual event, featuring drumming, dancing and a ceremonial rice pot. It was the first time it was held in Harmony…
Celebrating a good harvest
OPINION: The back-to-school survival guide for working mums
So, you survived Christmas and are limping to the finishing line as school holidays come to a close. You are expected to be ‘refreshed’ as…