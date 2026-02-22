Celebrity Chef, Vincent Lim (Dimsimlim) led Lunar New Year festivities at Dandenong Market on Sunday 22 February. The Year of the Fire Horse was drummed in with lion dance, an Indonesian dance troupe, lantern dance and South-East Asian foods. Lim – also known as the…
Wolf of Wok Street cooks up a New Year storm
Waste-to-energy submissions open
Public submissions have opened for the upcoming Victorian Parliamentary inquiry into the state’s push for waste-to-energy plants. South-Eastern Metropolitan MP Rachel Payne, who pushed for…