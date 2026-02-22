Home » Wolf of Wok Street cooks up a New Year storm
Wolf of Wok Street cooks up a New Year storm

Celebrity Chef, Vincent Lim (Dimsimlim) led Lunar New Year festivities at Dandenong Market on Sunday 22 February. The Year of the Fire Horse was drummed in with lion dance, an Indonesian dance troupe, lantern dance and South-East Asian foods. Lim – also known as the…

  • Waste-to-energy submissions open

    Public submissions have opened for the upcoming Victorian Parliamentary inquiry into the state’s push for waste-to-energy plants. South-Eastern Metropolitan MP Rachel Payne, who pushed for…

  • Titans trump Panthers to jump into second on the ladder

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 512656 Garfield/Tynong (7/209) gave itself a massive boost by comfortably disposing of Yarragon (122) on day two of round 13 in WDCA Division 2.…

  • Feedback sought on proposed names

    City of Casey is seeking feedback on proposed names for a new Clyde North community centre and a Berwick park. The community centre is currently being built in Sovereign Avenue,…

  • Shine light in the darkness

    May light shine through the darkness for each of us this year. As I reflect on the many meanings of light, I find that there are many positive meanings that…

  • Clyde Road bridge extension underway in largest construction phase yet

    Taking to the skies, the Clyde Road Upgrade has begun lifting bridge beams as crews have commenced the biggest phase of construction on the project. Works began recently with the…

  • New treatment options for anaphylaxis

    Two new emergency treatment options will become available in Victorian schools to support students at risk of anaphylaxis. Education Minister Ben Carroll announced the two new services will soon become…