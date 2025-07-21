To mark Dandenong Star Journal’s 160 years of publication, PHILIP SALAMA-WEST is taking a then-and-now look at the people, places and events that have formed Dandenong’s modern history. This week, we’re looking back at Captain Doveton’s former house. Below is the extract that appeared in…
Captain Doveton’s historic house still stands
-
Bombers give Dales a bruising
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 491023 Frankston Bombers are going to take some stopping come finals time after proving their premiership-favourite status with a…