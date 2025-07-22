Home » Girls fire up for CFA emergency drills

Girls fire up for CFA emergency drills

Female teens from across the state were put through fire simulations and drills at CFA’s training ground at Bangholme. During the action-packed day, emergency-services members introduced the 50-strong group to live fire demostrations on the gas pad. The teens aged 14 to 19 also tried…

  Corellas safely return to the wild

    Seven little corellas from Springvale are returned back in the wild after a week under the care of veterinary teams at Healesville Sanctuary’s Australian Wildlife…