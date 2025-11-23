A range of local businesses took home prizes at last week’s Casey Business Awards held at Bunjil Place. Doveton’s ‘Doogood Australia’ , established in 2007, won the Business of the Year award. The family-run business specialises in designing, manufacturing, supplying and coating steel and fencing…
Local business doing good
-
Driver clocked 140km/h on Princes Hwy, Mulgrave
A driver has been caught allegedly nearly doubling the speed limit on Princes Highway, Mulgrave. Nunawading Highway Patrol officers clocked a 2008 Volkswagen Golf sedan…