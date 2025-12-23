Vacation care, sports programs, or performing arts – whatever your child’s interests, researchers say that adding structure to the school holiday is a great way to keep kids healthy and active over the break. In the first Australian study of its kind, University of South…
Keep kids active over the holidays to limit screen time
-
Keep kids active over the holidays to limit screen time
Vacation care, sports programs, or performing arts – whatever your child’s interests, researchers say that adding structure to the school holiday is a great way…