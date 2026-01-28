Swimmers found soothe from searing 40-plus temperatures on Tuesday 29 January. Photographer STEWART CHAMBERS dipped into the Noble Park Aquatic Centre’s pools and waterslide, finding plenty of smiles among the sweltering. Temperatures at Moorabbin Airport hit 40 degrees Celsius by 1pm, climbing to a top…
Making waves in the heatwave
Pair arrested after allegedly fleeing Dandenong South burglary
Two men allegedly fleeing from a commercial burglary in Dandenong South have been arrested by police. The pair had allegedly broken into a car-detailing business…