Golf Day tees up $17K boost for Devon Meadows Football Netball Club

Devon Meadows Football Netball Club has kicked off its 2026 season in style, raising more than $17,000 at its annual Golf Day fundraiser. Held at Settlers Run Golf and Country Club on Friday 20 February, the event attracted 92 registered players, close to the maximum…

  • Teens arrested after armed ‘cab-jacking’ in Dandenong

    Teens arrested after armed ‘cab-jacking’ in Dandenong

    Three teenagers have been arrested after the alleged armed carjacking of a taxi in Dandenong. Police were called to Dandenong railway station about 2.50am on Friday 27 February after reports…

  • New Upper Beaconsfield pavilion works progress

    New Upper Beaconsfield pavilion works progress

    Demolition works have been completed at the Upper Beaconsfield Recreation Reserve, making way for installation of the new two storey community pavilion. Grove Group is building the new two storey…

  • Pakenham Secondary good samaritans set example

    Pakenham Secondary good samaritans set example

    Students from Pakenham Secondary College were recognised for setting an example of maturity and compassion after they helped an injured student from another school. On Friday afternoon, 13 February, a…

  • Pakenham Library flooded for the third time

    Pakenham Library flooded for the third time

    Pakenham Library has been flooded for the third time, renewing scrutiny over whether the growing suburb’s key community hub is resilient enough for the future. The latest incident occurred on…

  • Police investigate armed crime spree

    Police investigate armed crime spree

    Police are investigating a series of incidents in Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs on 22 and 23 February. Three unknown offenders entered a residential property on Riverside West in Patterson Lakes on…