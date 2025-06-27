In an increasingly interconnected world, conflicts abroad can resonate through our own communities—sometimes in unexpected and concerning ways. While such issues may initially seem distant, there is a growing tendency for global tensions to be mirrored in Australia as well, too often stressing the peace…
Proactive peace-building in a multicultural Australia
Locals slam ‘Post and Boast’ Law
A new state law aimed at jailing offenders who post videos of their crimes online has drawn fierce criticism from Casey and Cardinia residents who…