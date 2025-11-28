Christmas Carols returns to Max Pawsey Reserve

Max Pawsey Reserve will bring back Carols by Candlelight on Christmas Eve this year. After its hiatus in 2024, this will mark the 50th anniversary of the much loved and anticipated event for the Casey community and families. The night will include rides, food trucks…
