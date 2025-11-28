The City of Casey has won a national award at the 2025 National Growth Areas Alliance (NGAA) Strategic Foresight and Innovation Awards. The accolade was announced on Wednesday 26 November at Parliament House in Canberra and was in recognition of its Green Streets in Orana…
City of Casey recognised for national award
-
Evergreen greenkeeper tees off for 90th celebration
A sprightly Les Abrehart has celebrated his 90th birthday with 100 family and friends on Sunday 16 November. “They seem to come out of the…