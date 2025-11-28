Home » Fashions and frolics at Cranbourne Cup
,

Fashions and frolics at Cranbourne Cup

Dressed-up fashionistas, rock fans and racegoers flocked to the $500,000 Cranbourne Cup on Saturday. Huge crowds basked in the trackside sunshine, on terraces and in marquees as co-trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr’s four-year-old gelding Sabaj rode to a commanding win in their home…

Read more