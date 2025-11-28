Federation University, with a campus in Berwick, has won multiple accolades at this year’s prestigious Victorian International Education Awards. Included in the lists of awards is the reputable 2025 Premier’s Award for international Education Provider — one of the highest recognitions for Victoria’s international education….
Federation University scores esteemed awards
Christmas Carols returns to Max Pawsey Reserve
Max Pawsey Reserve will bring back Carols by Candlelight on Christmas Eve this year. After its hiatus in 2024, this will mark the 50th anniversary…