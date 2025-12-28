Home » Why Aussies love the iconic ‘chicken parma’
,

Why Aussies love the iconic ‘chicken parma’

The chicken parmigiana, often affectionately called “chicken parma” or “parmi” in Australia, is a beloved staple of Australian pub culture. Its widespread popularity across the country is no accident, as it has become a symbol of comfort food, deeply rooted in both social and culinary…

Read more