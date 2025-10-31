Internationally celebrated artist, Ibrahim Ahmed has launched his first Australian exhibition at Dandenong’s Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre. The exhibition, Amidst the Absence, A Present is Felt is on until 16 January 2026, exploring identity, migration and masculinity. The themes have been influenced by…
In the presence of absence
-
In the presence of absence
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 512126 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 512126 Internationally celebrated artist, Ibrahim Ahmed has launched his first Australian exhibition…