Foundation students have returned to classrooms at Clyde Grammar, with the school reporting a smooth start to the 2026 school year following its first day back last week. The school said new Foundation students arrived confidently after completing three transition sessions in 2025, which were…
Foundation students return to Clyde Grammar
Digital Editions
-
Foundation students return to Clyde Grammar
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531335 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531335 Foundation students have returned to classrooms at Clyde Grammar, with the…